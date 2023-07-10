Apple Shares New Ads for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus [VIDEOS]

Gary Ng
34 seconds ago

iphone 14 pro ad

Apple shared two new ads highlighting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus on Sunday evening.

In the iPhone 14 Pro ad titled ‘Crash Test’, we see a testing track where a car skids across the floor and rolls over, leaving a trail of debris in its wake. Inside the car, glass and a pair of sunglasses fall in slow motion. A yellow crash test dummy named Ludwig is in the car, and an iPhone 14 Pro is mounted to the dashboard.

As the car lands upright, the expressionless reflection of the test dummy appears in the rearview mirror. The iPhone 14 Pro displays a message indicating that it detected a crash. The video then shows a title: “Emergency SOS uses a cellular connection or Wi-Fi calling. Crash detection. Relax, it’s iPhone 14 Pro.”

Crash Detection is a feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, along with Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Check out the ad below:

YouTube video

In the iPhone 14 Plus ad titled, ‘Battery for Miles’, Apple says the phone has “our longest lasting battery life ever.”

The video opens with a scene of a man driving a red tractor on a long dirt road that cuts through a grassy plain. He’s hauling a massive pumpkin. The man is sporting a black jacket over a white button-down shirt and a Fedora hat. His iPhone 14 Plus is mounted on the tractor in front of him. As he drives, a lone cow watches the tractor pass.

The iPhone 14 Plus Maps app displays a straight road ahead. The man looks down at his iPhone 14 Plus and then back up at the road. The ad that highlights Verizon then shows a title: “Our longest battery life. Relax, it’s iPhone 14 Plus.”

Check out the video below:

YouTube video

