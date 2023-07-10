Apple Original Film ‘Napoleon’ Official Trailer Released [VIDEO]

Apple Original Films has just released the official trailer of ‘Napoleon,’ the highly-anticipated movie helmed by acclaimed director Ridley Scott.

Starring Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, the action-packed epic chronicles the captivating life of the legendary French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

‘Napoleon’ delves into the captivating tale of Bonaparte’s meteoric rise and ultimate downfall. Joaquin Phoenix brings the iconic historical figure to life with his exceptional portrayal.

The film explores Bonaparte’s insatiable ambition and the tumultuous bond he shares with his one true love, Josephine.

With breathtaking battle sequences and riveting storytelling, ‘Napoleon’ showcases the visionary military and political strategies employed by Bonaparte.

Director Ridley Scott masterfully captures the essence of the era, bringing history to life on the silver screen.

The movie is set to be released exclusively in theaters by Thanksgiving.