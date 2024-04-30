But Brandon Butch has taken a deep dive into what’s new in iOS 17.5 beta 4. Check out the changes below:
Wallpaper Bug Fixed: A previous issue with wallpaper not loading after restoring a device has been resolved.
Dimming Bug Addressed: Users previously experiencing a dimming bug when transitioning from the lock screen to the home screen should see this fixed.
Attention Aware Feature: Despite discussions around a potential bug affecting alarm functionality, this release does not address it. Users are advised to disable the attention aware feature if their alarm fails to go off.
Airdrop Issue Persisting: An ongoing issue with Airdrop failing to work when attempting to share or name drop contacts has not been fixed.
News Plus Updates: Enhancements include a toggle for puzzles in the offline mode settings and improved loading times for puzzle completion data.
Weather Widget Font: The detailed weather widget now has a smaller font size, making it less obtrusive.
iMovie Update: iMovie has received its first update in seven months, suggesting incremental improvements.
Apple Music Bug Fix: Issues with downloading music over cellular connections have been addressed in the previous beta and are assumed to be resolved in this release.
Files App Stability: Stability improvements in the Files app, particularly with handling large PDFs and maintaining annotations.
Check out Butch’s video below:
Expect equivalent public beta builds to be made available on Wednesday.
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has released its 16th annual report comparing wireless and internet pricing in Canada, commissioned by Wall Communications. The report, spanning 84-pages, shows charts comparing the wireless and internet prices of incumbents and other telecom players, compared to G7 peer countries and Australia. “Wireless prices have declined an average of...