Earlier today, Apple released new beta software for developers including iOS 17.5 beta 4 and more.

Here’s what’s available for download:

iOS 17.5 beta 4 (21F5073b)

iPadOS 17.5 beta 4 (21F5073b)

macOS 14.5 beta 4 (23F5074a)

tvOS 17.5 beta 4 (21L5567a)

visionOS 1.2 beta 4 (21O5580a)

watchOS 10.5 beta 4 (21T5571a)

What’s new in iOS 17.5 beta 4? Not too much, considering WWDC is just over a month away and will preview iOS 18.

But Brandon Butch has taken a deep dive into what’s new in iOS 17.5 beta 4. Check out the changes below:

Wallpaper Bug Fixed : A previous issue with wallpaper not loading after restoring a device has been resolved.

: A previous issue with wallpaper not loading after restoring a device has been resolved. Dimming Bug Addressed : Users previously experiencing a dimming bug when transitioning from the lock screen to the home screen should see this fixed.

: Users previously experiencing a dimming bug when transitioning from the lock screen to the home screen should see this fixed. Attention Aware Feature : Despite discussions around a potential bug affecting alarm functionality, this release does not address it. Users are advised to disable the attention aware feature if their alarm fails to go off.

: Despite discussions around a potential bug affecting alarm functionality, this release does not address it. Users are advised to disable the attention aware feature if their alarm fails to go off. Airdrop Issue Persisting : An ongoing issue with Airdrop failing to work when attempting to share or name drop contacts has not been fixed.

: An ongoing issue with Airdrop failing to work when attempting to share or name drop contacts has not been fixed. News Plus Updates : Enhancements include a toggle for puzzles in the offline mode settings and improved loading times for puzzle completion data.

: Enhancements include a toggle for puzzles in the offline mode settings and improved loading times for puzzle completion data. Weather Widget Font: The detailed weather widget now has a smaller font size, making it less obtrusive.

The detailed weather widget now has a smaller font size, making it less obtrusive. iMovie Update: iMovie has received its first update in seven months, suggesting incremental improvements.

iMovie has received its first update in seven months, suggesting incremental improvements. Apple Music Bug Fix : Issues with downloading music over cellular connections have been addressed in the previous beta and are assumed to be resolved in this release.

: Issues with downloading music over cellular connections have been addressed in the previous beta and are assumed to be resolved in this release. Files App Stability: Stability improvements in the Files app, particularly with handling large PDFs and maintaining annotations.

Check out Butch’s video below:

Expect equivalent public beta builds to be made available on Wednesday.