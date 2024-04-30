What’s New in iOS 17.5 Beta 4?

Earlier today, Apple released new beta software for developers including iOS 17.5 beta 4 and more.

Here’s what’s available for download:

  • iOS 17.5 beta 4 (21F5073b)
  • iPadOS 17.5 beta 4 (21F5073b)
  • macOS 14.5 beta 4 (23F5074a)
  • tvOS 17.5 beta 4 (21L5567a)
  • visionOS 1.2 beta 4 (21O5580a)
  • watchOS 10.5 beta 4 (21T5571a)

What’s new in iOS 17.5 beta 4? Not too much, considering WWDC is just over a month away and will preview iOS 18.

But Brandon Butch has taken a deep dive into what’s new in iOS 17.5 beta 4. Check out the changes below:

  • Wallpaper Bug Fixed: A previous issue with wallpaper not loading after restoring a device has been resolved.
  • Dimming Bug Addressed: Users previously experiencing a dimming bug when transitioning from the lock screen to the home screen should see this fixed.
  • Attention Aware Feature: Despite discussions around a potential bug affecting alarm functionality, this release does not address it. Users are advised to disable the attention aware feature if their alarm fails to go off.
  • Airdrop Issue Persisting: An ongoing issue with Airdrop failing to work when attempting to share or name drop contacts has not been fixed.
  • News Plus Updates: Enhancements include a toggle for puzzles in the offline mode settings and improved loading times for puzzle completion data.
  • Weather Widget Font: The detailed weather widget now has a smaller font size, making it less obtrusive.
  • iMovie Update: iMovie has received its first update in seven months, suggesting incremental improvements.
  • Apple Music Bug Fix: Issues with downloading music over cellular connections have been addressed in the previous beta and are assumed to be resolved in this release.
  • Files App Stability: Stability improvements in the Files app, particularly with handling large PDFs and maintaining annotations.

Check out Butch’s video below:

YouTube video

Expect equivalent public beta builds to be made available on Wednesday.

