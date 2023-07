Amazon’s Prime Day has kicked off for those in the eastern standard time zone. iRobot Canada has now shared its Prime Day deals on Amazon.ca for 2023.

The discounts extend to some of iRobot’s highly sought-after models such as the Roomba s9+, which offers an intensive and efficient cleaning solution through its advanced design, and the Braava jet m6, enabling a hassle-free mopping experience to handle spills and messes.

The Braava Jet m6 works great and so does the s9+. This is a great time to pick up some iRobot deals.

Click here to jump on the iRobot Canada sale on Amazon.ca. We’ll have lots more Prime Day deals coming your way, stay tuned.