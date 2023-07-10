Samsung Back to School 2023 Promos Now Available

Samsung has kicked off its ‘Back to School’ promotional offers for 2023. The tech giant has announced a range of discounts on its innovative products including the Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Book3 Series laptops, and the Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor.
Here’s a rundown of the exciting deals available:
Samsung Smart TV, starting at just $249.99, ideal for seeing schoolwork on a larger screen. (Offer ends July 13th, 2023)
An exclusive 30% discount on an eligible Galaxy S23 Series phone case with the purchase of an eligible Galaxy S23 Series smartphone. (Offer ends July 20th, 2023)
A bonus Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth with any Samsung Laundry pair purchase. (Offer valid from July 13th to August 2nd, 2023)
$150 off on an eligible Galaxy Book3 360 laptop. (Offer ends July 13th, 2023)
The new Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor comes with a bonus 990 PRO with Heatsink 2TB SSD (a $339.99 value). (Offer ends July 13th, 2023)
Save up to $300 on eligible Galaxy Tab S8 Series tablets. (Offer ends July 13th, 2023)
Samsung’s Back to School promotional period runs from July 7 to September 14, 2023, and the company offers various benefits including Samsung Care+/Extended Warranty, Trade-In, Buy Now Pay Later, In-Store 1 Hour Pickup, Free Delivery & Haul Away, and chat support.
The most substantial savings are up to $600 based on the regular price of the Samsung 65″ The Terrace 4K Outdoor TV.
