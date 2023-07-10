Telus and Montreal Science Centre Launch Device Recycling Initiative

John Quintet
8 seconds ago

In a plan to stimulate the repair, recycling, and upcycling of used mobile devices, Telus has partnered with the Montreal Science Centre. Despite only 14% of Quebec residents having purchased a pre-used device, Telus hopes to raise this number by collecting and recycling devices in an environmentally friendly way.

At an event held on July 2, participants were urged to drop off their old devices, receiving in exchange a free ticket to the Science Centre. The event also offered educational workshops focusing on environmental protection, seeking to raise awareness of the circular economy among youth and parents.

“We’re proud to join forces with our long-time partner, the Montreal Science Centre, to raise visitors’ awareness of the importance of the circular economy in efforts to protect our planet. These actions support our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and become a zero-waste, carbon-neutral company by 2030,” said Nathalie Dionne, TELUS Vice-President for Home Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec, in a statement on Monday.

Since 2005, Telus has collected over 3.5 million devices for recycling or upcycling. The company’s circular economy program, Mobile Klinik, has saved over 750,000 devices from ending up in landfills.

The director of the Montreal Science Centre, Cybèle Robichaud, expressed pride in partnering with Telus in this initiative. She emphasized the Science Centre’s commitment to supporting actions with positive environmental impacts, reflecting its various environmental commitments.

The Montreal Science Centre, a division of the Canada Lands Company, is a museum complex dedicated to science and technology, attracting over 600,000 visitors annually. It is celebrated for its interactive and accessible approach, with a focus on local innovation and expertise.

