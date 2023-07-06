Telus EPP July 2023: New $65/100GB Canada-US Plan

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

The Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) has launched a new offer for July 2023, with a new $65/100GB 5G+ plan that includes unlimited call, text and data in Canada and the USA.

These EPP plans are special perks offered to employees by employers. You will need to check with your work to see if any EPP wireless plans are available.

According to info seen by iPhone in Canada, the Telus EPP program is offering up this special plan only for customers in Ontario, which includes visual voicemail and international text messages.

Normally, the regular Canada-US plan from Telus costs $105 per month with 150GB of data. But now, EPP customers in Ontario can get this plan for $40 cheaper at $65 per month.

Back in May, Telus’ EPP program offered a $65/100GB plan with 5G+ speeds. But now for the same price, you get U.S. roaming. If you’re an existing Telus EPP customer, you can switch over to this new plan today (if you’re in Ontario).

The regular Telus EPP plan is offering up a $65/50GB plan nationwide on its website.

Today we learned Rogers added Mexico to its Canada-US roaming plan, and it’s likely Telus and Bell will follow suit.

Thanks Alan!

