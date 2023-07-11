Amazon Prime Day Canada 2023: Best Deals are Here [Sticky]

Amazon’s Prime Day has kicked off for those in the eastern standard time zone. iRobot Canada has now shared its Prime Day deals on Amazon.ca for 2023. The discounts extend to some of iRobot's highly sought-after models such as the Roomba s9+, which offers an intensive and efficient cleaning solution through its advanced design, and...
Samsung has kicked off its 'Back to School' promotional offers for 2023. The tech giant has announced a range of discounts on its innovative products including the Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Book3 Series laptops, and the Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor. Here's a rundown of the exciting deals available: Samsung Smart TV, starting at just...
Amazon’s Luna Controller for its cloud gaming service of the same name, has just dropped to its lowest price ever on the site. The controller normally costs $89.99, but right now it’s 36% off, down to $57.99. The deal is exclusively for Prime members. The Luna Controller is engineered to work across a variety of...