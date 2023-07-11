Apple Acknowledges Website Loading Problem; Plans New Rapid Security Responses

In a support document published today, Apple has acknowledged that some websites may not display properly due to the recently released Rapid Security Responses for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS 13.4.1.

As reported by MacRumors, the impacted Rapid Security Responses versions are identified as iOS 16.5.1 (a), iPadOS 16.5.1 (a), and macOS 13.4.1 (a).

To address this issue, Apple announced that new Rapid Security Responses with a (b) suffix will soon become available.

Users who prefer not to wait for the update have the option to uninstall the (a) versions by following the steps provided by Apple:

For iPhone or iPad users, the process involves navigating to Settings, tapping on About, selecting iOS Version, and then tapping on “Remove Security Response.” A confirmation will be required by tapping “Remove.”

Mac users can choose the Apple menu, click on About this Mac, and then select More Information. Under macOS, they should click on the Info (i) button next to the version number. Clicking on Remove and Restart will initiate the process, with a confirmation prompt.

Rapid Security Responses are specifically designed to offer users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs security fixes without the need for a complete software update.

The recent updates included vital patches for a WebKit vulnerability that was actively exploited. However, after installing these updates, certain users encountered difficulties loading specific websites.