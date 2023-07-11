Watch the ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Trailer, Disney+ Streaming Date Unveiled

Disney+ has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer and key art for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka”. The streaming giant also announced that viewers will be treated to a double feature with the release of the first two episodes of the series on its debut date, August 23.

To provide deeper insights into the making of the series, Disney+ has also released a featurette titled “Journey to Ahsoka”. This behind-the-scenes look offers fans a unique perspective from the creators and stars of the show.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” is set in the aftermath of the Empire’s fall and follows the adventures of the former Jedi Knight, Ahsoka Tano. As she navigates through a galaxy teetering on the brink of vulnerability, Ahsoka investigates a looming threat that could plunge the universe back into chaos.

The series boasts a star-studded cast including Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and Eman Esfandi.

The episodes are brought to life by a team of directors including Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Filoni, who also serves as the head writer, shares executive production duties with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist joins the team as a co-executive producer.

The new trailer begins with a voiceover stating “war is inevitable” and “one must destroy in order to create.” It seems to hint at a conflict or war that is about to take place. The character Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, is the central figure in the trailer. She is seen discussing the return of Thrawn, a significant antagonist in the Star Wars universe, and the potential threat he poses.

Throughout the trailer, Ahsoka is seen interacting with various characters, discussing her past, her unfinished Jedi training, and her decision to walk away from it. There are references to her past relationships, including her former master Anakin Skywalker. The trailer also hints at Ahsoka’s mission to prevent another war and her struggle to make difficult decisions.

The trailer ends with the phrase “once a rebel, always a rebel,” suggesting Ahsoka’s continued defiance and determination to fight for what’s right. So yeah, you’ll have to wait for the August 23 streaming date on Disney+ to find out more of course. Ahsoka has a student possibly? For real?! Can’t wait to see this.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka”, a Lucasfilm production, is set to launch exclusively on Disney+ on August 23, also available in Canada.