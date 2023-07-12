Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in Canada 2023 [Day 2]

We’ve reached Day 2 of Amazon’s Prime Day sale in Canada. The online retailer continues to add more deals–here are the latest trending deals as of writing. Note that Apple’s AirTags have a rare sale now, plus more. Check out the list below:

Electronics:

Home and Lifestyle:

The best deals for Prime Day keep updating as the day goes on–click here to see the latest on Amazon.ca. Thanks for supporting independent media.