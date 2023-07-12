Tesla Langford Grand Opening Announced, First Victoria Store

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Tesla enthusiasts in Victoria, BC, can rejoice as the highly-anticipated opening of the first Tesla store in Langford is scheduled for July 27, 2023.

Tesla langford

The event will commence at 2 PM, according to an invitation email received by Tesla North.

Located at 2361 City Gate Blvd in Langford, a suburb of Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island, the store will showcase Tesla’s impressive range of electric vehicles.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the cars, learn about home charging options, and discover Tesla’s solar power and energy storage products.

Tesla staff will also be present to assist and provide answers to inquiries regarding pricing, available deals, and even arrange test drives for interested customers.

The grand opening promises to be a fun affair with music and food, making it an enjoyable day out for anyone interested in electric cars, renewable energy, or simply seeking a fun experience.

Below is an image of the actual Langford location taken by Tesla North reader Steve W. as of June 19:

Tesla langford june

The Langford RCMP recently began testing a Model Y police cruiser, marking the RCMP’s first venture into all-electric vehicles in Canada.

The availability of a nearby service center will facilitate maintenance and repairs for the Model Y and other Tesla vehicles used by the RCMP.

This landmark opening also eliminated the need for Tesla owners to travel by ferry to Vancouver on the Lower Mainland for major repairs not possible at mobile ranger stations or temporary downtown Victoria locations.

