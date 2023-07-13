Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 Smashes Daily Sales Record

Amazon announced today that the first day of Prime Day 2023, which happened on July 11, was the best sales day the company has ever seen.

Prime members all over the world bought over 375 million items during the two-day shopping event, saving more than $2.5 billion from many deals in the Amazon store. This made this year’s Prime Day the biggest ever.

“The first day of Prime Day was the best sales day in Amazon’s history. Prime members saved more this year than in any other Prime Day. We’re happy to offer more value for our members through special events like Prime Day. Thank you to our Prime members for shopping with us, and to our workers and independent sellers worldwide who helped customers this Prime Day,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores in a statement.

Amazon had more deals this year than in any past Prime Day, with Home, Fashion, and Beauty as the top-selling deal categories. The company’s Fire TV Stick, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner were some of the best-selling deals.

Many of Amazon’s products come from independent sellers, most of them small and medium-sized businesses. This Prime Day was the best ever for these sellers. They offered more Prime Day deals on small business products than ever before. Small businesses like Caraway, True Classic, and TUSHY increased their average daily sales in Amazon’s store by over 18 times on the first day of Prime Day.

Prime members bought many Alexa-enabled devices, including the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote. This was the most sold product on Amazon worldwide. Prime members saved more than $2.5 billion from many deals, getting exclusive access to the lowest prices on Amazon this year on products from brands like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun.

Seems like every year Prime Day always exceeds the one before it. What did you buy for Prime Day?