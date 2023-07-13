Telus and Bell Connection Fee Jumps 20%, Matching Rogers

Gary Ng
4 mins ago

telus bell logos

Two weeks ago, we told you Rogers and Fido increased its connection fee to $60 and now its rivals Telus and Bell have followed suit, as expected.

According to changes on the Telus and Bell websites this morning, the connection fee from both companies has similarly increased to $60, up from $50.

“A one-time Connection Service Fee (($60) per member) is applied on your first bill to activate your device on the Bell network,” explains Bell’s website. The company’s Virgin Plus website fine print also echoes the same $60 fee for new activations.

Telus’ website touts you can “save $60 on online Mobility orders”, which is its connection fee waived when customers activate online. The same goes for its flanker brand Koodo.

Two years ago, the connection fee was increased from $45 to $50. Back in July 2013, Rogers introduced its connection fee at $15, to replace its $35 activation fee, to “bring our customers more value”.

Again, these fees are waived if you activate online (in the form of a bill credit) and are applied only if you dare activate in-person at a retail location or dealer.

A Telus spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in a statement, “We have adjusted our connection fee from $50 to $60, which includes the support our TELUS and Koodo team members provide when processing a customer activation or renewal. New and existing customers can avoid this fee by choosing to activate or renew on our website or through MyTELUS and Koodo Self Serve.”

What’s the next wireless fee increase coming your way?

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell Media Stops Advertising on Facebook and Instagram

In response to Meta's ongoing plan to block Canadian news content on its digital platforms, Bell Media President, Wade Oosterman, announced on Friday that the company will immediately halt its advertising on Facebook and Instagram. Oosterman expressed concern over the implications of Meta's decision to block links from Canadian news organizations. He emphasized the potential...
John Quintet
6 days ago

Senior Loses Phone Number After Switching to Bell from Rogers

Carmelita Butland Bruce, a resident of St. John’s, Newfoundland, has found herself in a frustrating predicament after losing her old phone number during a switch of service providers from Rogers to Bell Aliant. Despite having switched providers multiple times in the past, this is the first time she has lost her number, leaving her feeling...
John Quintet
6 days ago

Rogers and Bell Oppose Billionaire’s Plan to Sell MLSE Stake

Rogers and Bell are challenging billionaire Larry Tanenbaum's planned sale of a stake in the parent company of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors to the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) pension plan. This marks the beginning of what could be a long-fought battle for control of the sports empire. Back in June,...
John Quintet
7 days ago