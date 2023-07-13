Telus and Bell Connection Fee Jumps 20%, Matching Rogers

Two weeks ago, we told you Rogers and Fido increased its connection fee to $60 and now its rivals Telus and Bell have followed suit, as expected.

According to changes on the Telus and Bell websites this morning, the connection fee from both companies has similarly increased to $60, up from $50.

“A one-time Connection Service Fee (($60) per member) is applied on your first bill to activate your device on the Bell network,” explains Bell’s website. The company’s Virgin Plus website fine print also echoes the same $60 fee for new activations.

Telus’ website touts you can “save $60 on online Mobility orders”, which is its connection fee waived when customers activate online. The same goes for its flanker brand Koodo.

Two years ago, the connection fee was increased from $45 to $50. Back in July 2013, Rogers introduced its connection fee at $15, to replace its $35 activation fee, to “bring our customers more value”.

Again, these fees are waived if you activate online (in the form of a bill credit) and are applied only if you dare activate in-person at a retail location or dealer.

A Telus spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in a statement, “We have adjusted our connection fee from $50 to $60, which includes the support our TELUS and Koodo team members provide when processing a customer activation or renewal. New and existing customers can avoid this fee by choosing to activate or renew on our website or through MyTELUS and Koodo Self Serve.”

What’s the next wireless fee increase coming your way?