Rogers Increases Connection Fee to $60

Rogers has increased the price of its connection fee, or officially known as the Setup Service Fee.

This charge is required when you setup a wireless device and “related services” according to the Rogers website. The price was originally $50, but has increased by $10 (20%) to $60 per device, as of today, June 30, 2023. The fee only applies if you’re activating a new device in-store, but online with self-serve tools the fee is waived.

Back in July 2021, Rogers increased this connection fee from $45 to $50 per device. Nearly two years later, it has now increased to $60.

The Rogers website has been quietly updated to reflect this change of the $60 fee, and also affects Fido (their website hasn’t been updated yet).

iPhone in Canada learned on Thursday this fee was increasing today from multiple sources. We reached out to Rogers for comment but did not hear back. The website today confirmed what we heard. Some dealer websites were updated last night.

Rogers recently merged with Shaw, in a mega $20 billion deal. The companies said the merger would bring down prices but it doesn’t seem to apply to this connection fee. Rogers recently started cutting duplicate jobs due to the Shaw merger.

With Rogers increasing the connection fee to $60, it’s likely Telus and Bell may follow suit to match. Stay tuned.

Update June 30, 2023: A Rogers spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in a statement, “We regularly review our products and services, and from time-to-time, make fee adjustments to better support our customers and improve our offerings. Customers looking to save time and money can use our user-friendly self-serve tools on rogers.com or fido.ca where the one-time fee is waived.”