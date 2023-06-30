Rogers Increases Connection Fee to $60

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

rogers hero

Rogers has increased the price of its connection fee, or officially known as the Setup Service Fee.

This charge is required when you setup a wireless device and “related services” according to the Rogers website. The price was originally $50, but has increased by $10 (20%) to $60 per device, as of today, June 30, 2023. The fee only applies if you’re activating a new device in-store, but online with self-serve tools the fee is waived.

Back in July 2021, Rogers increased this connection fee from $45 to $50 per device. Nearly two years later, it has now increased to $60.

The Rogers website has been quietly updated to reflect this change of the $60 fee, and also affects Fido (their website hasn’t been updated yet).

rogers setup service fee 60

iPhone in Canada learned on Thursday this fee was increasing today from multiple sources. We reached out to Rogers for comment but did not hear back. The website today confirmed what we heard. Some dealer websites were updated last night.

Rogers recently merged with Shaw, in a mega $20 billion deal. The companies said the merger would bring down prices but it doesn’t seem to apply to this connection fee. Rogers recently started cutting duplicate jobs due to the Shaw merger.

With Rogers increasing the connection fee to $60, it’s likely Telus and Bell may follow suit to match. Stay tuned.

Update June 30, 2023: A Rogers spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in a statement, “We regularly review our products and services, and from time-to-time, make fee adjustments to better support our customers and improve our offerings. Customers looking to save time and money can use our user-friendly self-serve tools on rogers.com or fido.ca where the one-time fee is waived.”

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Google to Stop Sharing News Links in Canada

Google has announced plans to halt its news-related services in Canada due to the newly enacted Online News Act, known as Bill C-18. In a blog post, Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google & Alphabet, criticized the legislation for creating financial uncertainty and disrupting the way online search engines operate. Bill C-18 mandates...
Gary Ng
23 hours ago

Apple Back to School Sale 2023 Canada Now Available

After Apple launched its annual Back to School sale in the U.S. a while ago, the program has officially launched in Canada today. Apple says you can "Save on Mac or iPad with education pricing,” while you also "get a gift card up to $200, 20% off AppleCare+ and more”. There’s an education discount on...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

You Can Now Download iOS 16.5.1 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS 16.5.1 for download for iPhone users on Tuesday, coming in at 283 MB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to the release notes, the update “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.” Apple says there is also a fix that addresses the Lightning to USB 3 Camera...
Gary Ng
1 week ago