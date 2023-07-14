2024 Emojis Could Include Shaking Heads, a Phoenix, and a Lime

Ahead of World Emoji Day, new draft emoji candidates for 2024 have been revealed. Emojipedia has created sample designs for the emojis that are up for Unicode Consortium approval later this year.

It’s been shown that the Emoji 15.1 draft list includes a head shaking vertically and a head shaking horizontally. Additionally, we may see the arrival of a mushroom, a lime, a phoenix, and a breaking chain. In addition, the Unicode Consortium will be looking at a variety of gender-neutral family silhouettes.

It’s unclear which will pass the approval stage and make their way onto our devices next year. It’s worth noting that those that are subjected to approval at this time are typically released. However, they are likely to launch as different designs from those mocked up by Emojipedia. Following the approval, the emojis will be available across Apple, Samsung, and Google devices. Each one will be subject to its own design directive.

On top of the ten emoji design concepts, there are 108 new emojis centred on skin ton modifiers and gender variants. Plus, the new collection includes direction-specified emojis for pre-existing people emojis. For instance, the emoji of a person walking, running, etc., will soon have directionality. Apparently, through the use of the Right Arrow emoji, users can construct “new direction-specifying sequences”.

In February 2023, Apple launched the latest updated collection of emojis. Thus, following the approval process, we’re likely not to see these emojis hit iPhones, iPads, etc. until early 2024.