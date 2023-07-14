CMA Extends Deadline for Microsoft Activision Blizzard Review by Six Weeks

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended the dealing of its review of Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard by six weeks.

The final countdown now begins on whether or not Microsoft will move forward on its $68.7 billion USD (around $90.1 billion CAD) purchase of Activision Blizzard. Following its recent win against the US FTC court case, eyes have now turned back on the CMA.

CNBC reports that the UK regulatory body has extended its deadline to review new proposals brought by the two parties. Ideally, these proposals are to quell the concerns of the CMA. Especially those that saw the competition regulator campaign to block the merger.

“The Inquiry Group has decided to extend by six weeks … as it considers that there are special reasons to do so. The revised period will therefore end on 29 August 2023,” the CMA said. As of the time of writing, it’s unclear what Microsoft and Activision are proposing to the CMA in order to gain its approval.

The CMA’s willingness to consider new proposals came quickly after Microsoft seemingly gained the approval of courts in the US. Although the FTC is looking to challenge the California judge’s ruling from this week, the CMA seemingly began seeing the writing on the walls.

Microsoft has largely been the target of critisms over concerns of having a monopoly over the console and cloud gaming space. By acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft would gain important IPs like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Candy Crush, and more. Microsoft has made many deals in order to appease regulators, including decade-long deals with Nintendo, Valve, and many cloud gaming companies in order to sway concerns of antitrust in regards to Call of Duty.