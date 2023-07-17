Bell was the Fastest Mobile Operator in Canada for Q2: Report

Ookla’s Q2 2023 Canada Market Report was released today, highlighting Bell as the fastest mobile operator among national providers in Canada, boasting a median download speed of 116.59 Mbps, ahead of rivals Telus (96 Mbps) and Bell (93 Mbps)

The report also revealed that Rogers offered the quickest median upload speed during the same period, reaching 13.29 Mbps. Furthermore, Rogers topped the chart for consistency, with 84.7% of test results showing a minimum download speed of 5 Mbps and a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps.

When it came to 5G performance, Bell again took the lead with the fastest median 5G download speed among national mobile providers, clocking in at 208.05 Mbps.

However, no clear winner emerged in the analysis of performance on the fastest phones and by major cell phone manufacturers in Canada. In terms of chipset performance, Snapdragon X65 5G led with the fastest median download speed of 148.52 Mbps.

In regional mobile download speeds, Manitoba was the fastest region in Q2 2023, achieving 98.46 Mbps, while the Northwest Territories recorded the slowest speed. Among Canada’s major cities, St. John’s emerged as the fastest, posting a median mobile download speed of 214.29 Mbps.

The analysis extended to fixed broadband providers, with Bell pure fibre securing the top spot for both download and upload speeds, delivering a median download speed of 277.24 Mbps and an upload speed of 235.27 Mbps. No clear victor was identified for the highest consistency among fixed broadband providers.

New Brunswick showcased the quickest median download speed over fixed broadband in Canada for Q2 2023 at 189.32 Mbps, with Yukon Territory showing the slowest. Among the country’s populous cities, Fredericton recorded the fastest median download speed over fixed broadband, reaching 239.28 Mbps.