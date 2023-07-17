Facebook Brings Seamless Editing to Reels, HDR Video Support

Continuing to improve its video features, Facebook has announced a handful of updates that enhance the video creation experience on the platform, including new editing tools for Reels.

One of the key new features rolling out is Seamless Editing for Reels. Facebook has consolidated audio, music, and text into one convenient location , allowing users to layer and time creative elements effectively, resulting in the perfect Reel.

This feature is also available on the Meta Business Suite for both reels and videos in the feed. In addition, users now have more clip editing tools at their disposal, such as adjusting the speed, reversing, or replacing clips.

To enhance the audio experience, Facebook is offering a range of options. Users can explore and add music and audio clips to find the perfect sound for their videos. They can also record voiceovers and reduce unwanted noise, ensuring high-quality audio.

Moreover, Facebook is enabling users to upload HDR videos from their smartphones to Reels. These videos will play back in full HDR, marking the first step toward providing true HDR video support across Facebook apps.

Facebook has also revamped the Video tab, previously known as Facebook Watch, to become the go-to destination for all video content on the platform.

Users can scroll vertically through a personalized feed that recommends various video types. The Video tab now includes new horizontal-scroll reels sections, highlighting recommended short-form videos for quick access.

The Video tab will soon appear as a dedicated tab in the shortcut bar on iOS and Android devices. The shortcut bar adapts based on users’ most frequently used features within the app.

Lastly, Facebook has made it convenient for users to view and leave comments on Instagram Reels recommended to them on the platform, eliminating the need to switch between apps.

To begin, users can connect their Facebook and Instagram accounts through the Accounts Center.