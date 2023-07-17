Tesla’s Giga Texas Factory Produces First Cybertruck [PICS]

Tesla has reached a significant milestone as the first-ever Cybertruck, its highly anticipated electric pickup truck, has rolled off the assembly line at the Giga Texas factory, Tesla North is reporting.

The above photo of the momentous occasion was shared on Saturday morning, capturing the attention of Tesla enthusiasts worldwide.

Renowned for its unconventional design, the Cybertruck aims to offer a unique blend of high-performance capabilities akin to a sports car and the utility of a traditional pickup truck.

Its distinguishing feature is the virtually indestructible exoskeleton, focusing on exceptional durability and passenger safety.

Constructed from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, the truck’s exterior shell is equipped with Tesla’s armor glass—a robust composite of glass and polymer layers that enhances performance and damage tolerance.

With a payload capacity of up to 3,500 pounds and an adjustable air suspension system, the Cybertruck ranks among Tesla’s most robust vehicles. It boasts 100 cubic feet of secure exterior storage, including a sturdy magic tonneau cover.

The truck offers ample space to accommodate a toolbox, a spare tire, and even a Cyberquad, with additional room to spare. Noteworthy storage areas include the under-bed, frunk (front trunk), and sail pillars.

What does this hand signal mean? I want to be in on the inside joke, too 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/etGSWHN2LF — 🌻 Jessica Kirsh (@jessica_kirsh) July 15, 2023

Inside the Cybertruck, the interior design comfortably seats six individuals and features additional storage beneath the second-row seats. A cutting-edge 17-inch touchscreen with a custom user interface takes center stage on the dashboard, providing an intuitive and immersive experience.

Being an all-electric vehicle, the Cybertruck sets a new standard in terms of strength, speed, and versatility.

With acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and a range of up to 500 miles, the Cybertruck pushes the boundaries of electric vehicle performance.

Deliveries of the first Cybertruck units are expected to begin in the third quarter.