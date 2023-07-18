New on Xbox Game Pass: July 2023

For July 2023, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has added a fun mix of games for players to explore and improve their skills, from puzzle-solving and cooking to building post-apocalyptic settlements and even dabbling in photography. The diverse lineup spans a variety of genres, with something for everyone.

Games Available Today

Techtonica (Available on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Toem (Available on Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Cave (Available on Cloud and Console)

Upcoming Releases

July 19

Maquette (Available on Console and PC)

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Available on Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Wandering Village (Available on Cloud, Console, and PC)

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Available on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

July 31

Venba (Available on Console and PC)

Returning on August 1

Celeste (Available on Cloud, Console, and PC)

DLC and Game Updates

Game Pass members can also take advantage of several exciting DLC and game updates.

Naraka: Bladepoint is now free to play, with Game Pass members receiving a free upgrade from the current Standard Edition to the new Deluxe Edition.

The gaming platform also offers the opportunity to unlock the newest League of Legends Champion, Naafiri, on July 20 and save 10% off the Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC, set for release on July 25.

Furthermore, Game Pass members can enjoy Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island, an original story told across three Tall Tales with the first installment releasing on July 20.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can benefit from a slew of perks. They can enjoy 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium and access to the FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack from July 21 to August 21, 2023. The perks also include access to the first season of “Naruto Shippuden Uncut”.

Leaving Soon

Several games, including Dreamscaper, Expeditions: Rome, Marvel’s Avengers, The Ascent, and Two Point Campus will be leaving the Game Pass library on July 31, giving subscribers a limited time to revisit these titles. To keep them in their library, members can use their membership discount to save up to 20% off these games.

The latest additions provide a broad range of gaming experiences to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. From exploring alien planets in Techtonica to culinary adventures in Venba, there’s plenty to keep gamers engaged this month.