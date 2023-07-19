Samsung Canada Launches Samsung News for Galaxy Users

Samsung Canada has just unveiled Samsung News, an innovative platform that provides a seamless and personalized news experience on Galaxy devices.

The new app offers a convenient way to access daily news in a single location, featuring morning and evening briefings, custom feeds, and more.

Samsung News marks an update to the Samsung Free app, and existing users will notice the app icon changing to Samsung News after updating their applications. For other users, the app can be downloaded directly from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Initially, Samsung News will be available on select smartphones, with a full rollout to all compatible devices happening soon.

Jihoon Lee, President and CEO of Samsung Canada, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “With Samsung News, Canadians can enjoy timely and personalized news tailored to their individual preferences.”

“We understand that many Canadians now rely on their devices for news consumption, and we take pride in offering Galaxy users a seamless news experience in the palm of their hands,” he added.

The new Samsung News app provides users with three convenient ways to discover news within the app.

Firstly, the Daily Briefings feature delivers morning and evening briefings, curated by a team of experienced news editors, presenting the day’s top headlines in a single location.

Secondly, users can explore the News Feeds section, where they will find categorized news from Samsung’s partners, ensuring easy access to their preferred topics.

Lastly, the app allows users to enjoy their favorite news and entertainment podcasts directly within the app. This feature offers a diverse range of audio content, ensuring users can stay informed and entertained while on the go.