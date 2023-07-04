Samsung Canada Introduces ‘Concierge’ Service for Galaxy Z Customers

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Samsung Canada has just launched a new ‘concierge-style’ premium care service for users of its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Samsung premium care

The service offers personalized assistance from Samsung Galaxy Z Series experts, convenient door-to-door repair service, and more.

To provide tailored support, specially trained experts are available around the clock through live chat or phone (1-888-970-FOLD) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Samsung Canada’s exclusive new service aims to offer personalized care from device setup to repair, similar to a concierge for your mobile Galaxy device, according to the company VP Frank Martino.

In addition to personalized assistance, Samsung Galaxy Z Series users can benefit from in-person or online onboarding sessions with step-by-step guidance from Samsung Galaxy experts.

These sessions cover various aspects, including data transfer, device tips, customization options, and more.

Door to Door Repair

Moreover, each Galaxy Z Series device is eligible for a one-time warranty exception for its screen protector within the manufacturer’s warranty period.

The Door to Door pickup service ensures customers across the country can conveniently access repair services. It allows for free device pick-up at the customer’s home, regardless of whether the device is within or out of warranty.

Customers can easily book their repairs online through the premium Galaxy Z Series repair line, and the qualified device will be collected from the preferred location.

Samsung says the repair turnaround time is approximately three days.

