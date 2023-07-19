Canadian Artists Gain Access to Spotify’s Marquee Music Promotion Tool

Spotify for Artists has finally announced the expansion of its Marquee self-serve functionality to Canada. It is a great marketing tool that enables artists to promote their latest releases to listeners.

While Marquee was already accessible through Spotify’s managed service, artists with a Canadian billing address can now also book Marquee campaigns directly via Spotify for Artists.

In a recent study comparing on-platform and off-platform promotion for new releases, Spotify discovered that Marquee campaigns generated an average of 10 times more Spotify listeners for every dollar spent.

Canadian artists and their teams will soon find a new ‘Campaigns’ tab in their Spotify for Artists dashboard.

Those with upcoming releases and who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to purchase a Marquee campaign directly through the platform..

Here are a few important details to note:

To be eligible, artists need to have over 5,000 streams in the last 28 days or more than 1,000 followers in their desired target market.

The minimum budget for Marquee campaigns booked via Spotify for Artists is equivalent to $100 USD in local currency.

Canadian artists and their teams will have the opportunity to target listeners in up to 36 markets.

Notable artists who have successfully utilized Marquee include:

Justin Bieber: Ahead of his sixth studio album, “Justice,” Justin Bieber released several singles, including “Anyone,” which was promoted through Marquee.

The goal was to reengage Bieber’s lapsed listeners before the album’s release. Thanks to the success of Marquee, 24% of listeners who streamed the single saved it or added it to their personal playlists. As a result, “Anyone” debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Song Debuts chart.

bbno$: Prior to the launch of his album, “eat ya veggies,” bbno$ released a series of singles that his team at mtheory promoted to specific segments of his audience using Marquee.

This fan-focused strategy proved effective, as the percentage of bbno$’s monthly streams originating from active sources such as playlists, libraries, and his page increased from 38% to 78% between March 2021 and June 2021.