WhatsApp Chat Feature with Unknown Numbers Rolling Out

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature designed to streamline the process of starting chats with unknown numbers.

This upcoming update, soon to be available on both iOS and Android, enables users to search for phone numbers directly within the app, then allowing them to start a chat without the need to first save the number in their contact list, reports WABetaInfo.

This new feature, named ‘Open chat with unknown phone numbers’, has started rolling out and can be accessed by users who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp for both iOS and Android. While it is not immediately available to all users, keeping your WhatsApp version up-to-date increases the likelihood of accessing this feature soon.

WhatsApp users have long faced difficulties when attempting to start a chat with unknown contacts without first adding them to their address book. Traditionally, they had to rely on third-party apps or WhatsApp’s official click-to-chat APIs, which could be complex for some users. The introduction of this feature addresses these issues, making it simpler to initiate conversations without cluttering the user’s address book.

To utilize this new feature, users should open their contact lists within the WhatsApp application and enter an unknown number. For iOS users, this can be done by selecting the “start new chat” button in the chat list, then entering the unknown number in the search bar. If the number is associated with a WhatsApp account, a chat can be initiated. Android users can follow the same steps to quickly search and start a chat with unknown numbers.

This latest update could be seen as an added layer of privacy as users previously had to save unknown numbers in their contact list to view their WhatsApp profile pictures, potentially forgetting to remove these contacts later. Besides, saving an unknown number allows that contact to view the user’s profile picture. By enabling users to search for numbers directly within the app, this update significantly enhances the overall messaging user experience.

This new feature is not a beta feature and is available to users who have installed the latest stable versions of WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store.