Amazon Canada Launches New Echo Show 5 and Kids Version

Amazon Canada today unveiled two exciting additions to their Echo product line – the all-new Echo Show 5 and the Echo Show 5 Kids.

“Customers around the world love Alexa as their trusted, personal AI—they’ve now purchased well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices, and use of Alexa increased 35 percent last year. These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value and will only continue to get better,” said Celine Lee, Canada Country Manager, Alexa International, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Features of Echo Show 5 ($119):

Enhanced speaker system delivering 2x the bass of the previous generation

20% faster than the previous model

Entirely new speaker system for clearer sound when listening to music, Audible, video content, or a podcast.

Reengineered microphone array and the inclusion of the AZ2 Neural Edge processor.

Supports Matter for easy home connectivity

Compact screen allows for convenient video calls, checking Ring doorbell camera, viewing shopping lists, or watching news clips.

The Echo Show 5 is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue for $119 on Amazon.ca—it ships on August 8, 2023.

Features of Echo Show 5 Kids ($129):

First Echo Show designed specifically for kids (space theme!), with kid-friendly responses, jokes, explicit lyric filtering, and more.

Interactive skills and personalized home screen with colourful, kid-friendly clock themes.

Offers homework help, bedtime stories, alarms, and video calls to parent-approved contacts.

Parent Dashboard for adjusting age settings, reviewing activity, and setting bedtime limits.

Two-year worry-free guarantee.

Includes one year of Amazon Kids+, providing ad-free and age-appropriate audiobooks, videos, games, and Alexa skills.

Availability: Canada United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

All Echo devices, including these new offerings, have been designed with customer privacy in mind. They include multiple privacy controls such as a microphone on/off button and the option to view and delete voice recordings.

The Echo Show 5 Kids is available in Galaxy for $129 on Amazon.ca—it ships on August 8, 2023.