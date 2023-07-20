iPhone 15 Pro Models May See Severe Shortages at Launch

According to a new report, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may encounter severe supply constraints upon their launch in September due to display production issues (via 9to5Mac).

The report, sourced from The Information and based on information from individuals directly involved in the matter, reveals that Apple is employing a new manufacturing process for the displays of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

This process aims to create dramatically slimmer bezels, enhancing the devices’ screen-to-body ratio. However, during the production’s “risk ramp” stage at Foxconn, issues with displays made by LG have surfaced.

The problematic displays failed reliability tests after undergoing a new process called low injection pressure overmolding (LIPO). Apple has been making constant adjustments to LG’s display design to ensure it passes these critical tests.

Despite the display challenges, Apple appears determined not to delay the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Instead, the company plans to proceed with the release in September, albeit with limited quantities.

The report indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may face a more pronounced shortage compared to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Notably, the display issues seem to affect only LG-made displays, while those produced by Samsung remain unaffected. As a result, Apple can continue to assemble a significant number of units using Samsung’s displays.

Today’s report follows a warning from Bank of America analysts, who also expressed concerns about potential delays in the iPhone 15 Pro launch.

The same analysts accurately predicted delays for the iPhone 12 in 2020.