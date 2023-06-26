Alleged iPhone 15 Pro Cases Reveal Subtle Design Tweaks

According to the images of some pre-release iPhone 15 Pro cases, power and volume buttons will be positioned slightly lower than on the iPhone 14 Pro models, among other changes (via MacRumors).

The leaked images, shared on social media platforms like Weibo and Twitter, also show a slightly larger bottom cutout, possibly due to the shift from a Lightning port to a USB-C port.

However, the most notable change is the inclusion of a new mute button, replacing the longstanding mute switch found above the volume buttons.

The button occupies less space and can be accommodated within a smaller cutout, as it no longer requires a side grip and sliding motion.

One of the cases also reveals an insert placed over the mute button when the device is in the case, similar to other buttons on iPhone cases.

This button is expected to serve as a multi-purpose Action Button, reminiscent of the Apple Watch Ultra, allowing users to perform various functions such as running Shortcuts and toggling mute.

Moreover, another case shared on Twitter suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro may feature larger camera lenses and a bigger microphone.

The case design still includes provisions for a unified volume rocker, although this particular change is not anticipated to debut this year.

Earlier rumors indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro models will boast a titanium chassis, slightly curved front and rear edges, slimmer bezels, and a thicker camera array.