New on Disney+ Canada: August 2023

John Quintet
1 hour ago

We’re close to the month of August (hard to believe) and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada. Highlights include the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, plus a tonne of shark content on National Geographic.

Check out everything new on Disney+ Canada in August 2023 below:

Marvel

August 2

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Star

August 4

  • The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

August 5

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (S2, New Episode)

August 7

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
  • Futurama (S11, New Episode)

August 8

  • Only Murders In The Building (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)

August 9

  • A Town Without Seasons (S1)
  • Moving (S1, Seven-Episode Premiere)

August 11

  • Jagged Mind

August 12

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

August 14

  • Futurama (S11, New Episode)
  • Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)
  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

August 15

  • Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 16

  • Miguel Wants to Fight
  • Moving (S1, New Episodes)

August 19

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

August 25

  • Vacation Friends 2

August 30

  • FX’s Reservation Dogs Season 3 Premiere

Star Wars

August 23

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1) Premiere

August 2

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)

August 23

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

August 30

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

Disney

August 9

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Premiere

August 2

  • Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episode)

August 9

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S4)

August 11

  • Barnyard Olympics
  • Donald’s Cousin Gus
  • Donald’s Nephews
  • Flying Jalopy
  • Goofy and Wilbur
  • Mickey’s Steam-Roller

August 16

  • Firebuds (S1)

August 18

  • LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

August 25

  • Cinderella 4K Remaster

August 30

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, New Episodes)

National Geographic

August 4

  • Saved From a Shark

August 4

  • Bull Shark Bandits
  • Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
  • Return of the White Shark
  • Saved From a Shark
  • Shark Eat Shark

August 18

  • Shark Below Zero
  • Sharkcano: Hawaii
  • Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground
  • When Sharks Attack 360 (S1)
  • When Sharks Attack… And Why (S1)

