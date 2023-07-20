New on Disney+ Canada: August 2023

We’re close to the month of August (hard to believe) and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada. Highlights include the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, plus a tonne of shark content on National Geographic.

Check out everything new on Disney+ Canada in August 2023 below:

Marvel

August 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Star

August 4

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

August 5

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (S2, New Episode)

August 7

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

August 8

Only Murders In The Building (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)

August 9

A Town Without Seasons (S1)

Moving (S1, Seven-Episode Premiere)

August 11

Jagged Mind

August 12

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

August 14

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

August 15

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

August 19

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

August 25

Vacation Friends 2

August 30

FX’s Reservation Dogs Season 3 Premiere

Star Wars

August 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1) Premiere

August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)

August 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

August 30

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

Disney

August 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Premiere

August 2

Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episode)

August 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S4)

August 11

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

August 16

Firebuds (S1)

August 18

LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

August 25

Cinderella 4K Remaster

August 30

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, New Episodes)

National Geographic

August 4

Saved From a Shark

August 4

Bull Shark Bandits

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Return of the White Shark

Saved From a Shark

Shark Eat Shark

August 18

Shark Below Zero

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

When Sharks Attack 360 (S1)

When Sharks Attack… And Why (S1)

Click here to sign up for Disney+ Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.