Apple Celebrates Lionel Messi’s Debut with Inter Miami CF and MLS

Apple is celebrating the much-anticipated debut of soccer legend Lionel Messi with Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer (MLS) with a variety of exclusive content to enhance the viewing experience.

As Inter Miami goes head-to-head against Cruz Azul from LIGA MX in the Leagues Cup, supporters in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy the match in English and Spanish through MLS Season Pass.

To honour this historic occasion, the production quality for Inter Miami’s matches during the Leagues Cup has been elevated, featuring 18 cameras, Steadicam, super-slow-motion cameras, Skycam, drone coverage, and sideline reporters in both languages

Additionally, a dedicated one-hour pregame show with features, interviews, and expert analysis, followed by a postgame show, will add to the excitement.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, expressed enthusiasm about Messi’s addition to Inter Miami, calling it a momentous event for U.S. soccer and reflecting the growing momentum behind Major League Soccer.

Apple Fitness+ is also joining the celebrations by introducing a special 20-minute HIIT workout with a Latin Grooves playlist, led by Fitness+ trainer Bakari Williams.

The workout incorporates soccer-themed variations, and trainers, including Bakari, will be donning Inter Miami jerseys.

The playlist features songs from Inter Miami’s Apple Music playlist, showcasing the vibrant atmosphere and sounds of the club’s home city, inspired by Latin culture.

In addition to celebrating Messi’s arrival, Apple TV+ announced an upcoming four-part documentary series, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Messi’s FIFA World Cup 2022 journey.

Lionel Messi’s debut follows the launch of Apple and MLS’s 10-year partnership, which commenced in early 2023.

After the Leagues Cup tournament, Inter Miami will resume its regular season play against Charlotte FC on August 20.