PlayStation Reveals ‘Marvel Spider-Man 2’ Limited Edition Bundle, Pre-Orders Start July 28

During the San Diego Comic-Con, PlayStation and development studio Insomniac Games announced that a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle is launching ahead of the release of the highly anticipated game.

The bundle consists of a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well as a custom PlayStation 5 console cover design and DualSense wireless controller. Both are inspired by the classic Spider-Man red with Venom’s black symbiote consuming the design. Additionally, the console covers and DualSense feature the spider icon created for this iteration of Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a continuation of both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Both of these have been critical darlings for PlayStation. The new entry in the series introduces iconic villains like Kraven the Hunter as well as fan-favourite Venom.

“The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils,” Jacinda Chew, Senior Art Director at Insomniac Games explains. “This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain.”

Fans who are eager to get their hands on the new console covers and DualSense but already have a PlayStation 5 fear not. Console covers for the standard PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, as well as the DualSense Wireless Controller, can all be purchased separately. Therefore you can add these to your collection without having to purchase a new console.

Preorders for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle begin on July 28th. The bundle is expected to be available in a limited quantity through Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, etc. For those in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal, purchases can also be made through the PlayStation Direct website.

PlayStation has not revealed pricing for the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle nor the standalone console covers and DualSense controller.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PlayStation 5 on October 20th.