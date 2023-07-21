Reddit Takes Control of r/malefashionadvice Amid API Pricing Changes

Reddit has now taken over the reins of one of its largest protesting subreddits, r/malefashionadvice, which was previously made private in response to the platform’s API pricing changes, The Verge is reporting.

The subreddit has now reopened under Reddit’s management, allowing users to once again browse content in the community. However, it is currently operating in a restricted mode, with only selected users having the ability to create new posts.

The r/malefashionadvice subreddit, boasting over 5 million subscribers, had been closed off by its moderators, who encouraged users to explore alternative platforms such as Discord and Substack.

These actions were in protest of Reddit’s API pricing changes, which triggered concerns within the community.

The moderators were given a warning by a Reddit admin, ModCodeofConduct, stating that they would be replaced if the subreddit remained inaccessible.

As expected, on Thursday, three former moderators of r/malefashionadvice reported that they had been removed from their positions. One of the former mods, who chose to be identified as “Walker,” revealed that the removal had been anticipated for several days.

Currently, the subreddit is being overseen by a single moderator, ModCodeofConduct.

Meanwhile, the Discord platform seems to be gaining traction as an alternative space for r/malefashionadvice users.

According to another former moderator, “Zach,” the Discord had attracted 2,000 users last week, and that number has now grown to 5,000. “Walker” mentioned that the community members joining the Discord have been respectful and enjoyable company overall.

Reddit has not yet issued any official comment regarding the matter.