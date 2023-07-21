Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in New ‘Pixel’ Camo Wrap [VIDEO]

Tesla’s highly-anticipated Cybertruck is once again making waves as a new ‘Pixel’ camo wrap has now been spotted on the roads in California (via Tesla North).

Shared by Mahesh Kumar (@mkumartweets) on social media, images and a video of the striking Cybertruck were revealed, showcasing its edgy design.

Currently undergoing final certification and validation tests, Tesla’s Cybertruck is set to revolutionize the truck market.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, this innovative vehicle will be the first sub-19 ft. truck with four doors and a 6+ ft. bed, while still fitting into a standard 20-foot garage.

Musk believes the Cybertruck “will break boundaries both technologically and architecturally,” exemplifying Tesla’s forward-thinking approach to engineering and manufacturing.

The Cybertruck’s exterior dimensions have been carefully engineered, creating a vehicle that feels more spacious on the inside than it appears from the outside. This attention to detail ensures a perfect balance, not too big nor too small, while maximizing the volume’s usability.

As the latest camo wrap sighting demonstrates, Tesla continues to fine-tune the Cybertruck’s appearance and features.

Check out the video of the Cybertruck spotted on the highway below, recorded by his passenger:

And here is the passengers view as some of you asked. pic.twitter.com/1D2tK4XPVJ — Mahesh Kumar (@MKumarTweets) July 21, 2023

Cybertruck will be produced at Giga Texas, with high volume production expected to begin in 2024.