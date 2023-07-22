Say Goodbye to the Twitter Brand ‘Soon’ Says Elon Musk

John Quintet
2 hours ago

The transformation of Twitter owned by Elon Musk is set to reach its peak soon, when the company’s brand will disappear along with “all the birds.”

That’s according to Musk on Saturday night, saying, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Musk followed up to say, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk later gave an example of what he wants, while also saying, “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

Last fall, Musk said his acquisition of Twitter “is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

At a previous Twitter town hall last June, Musk compared X to China’s WeChat, which lets users easily chat, plus make payments to friends and businesses by QR code.

“And, you know, if I think of, like, WeChat in China, which is actually a great, great app, but there’s no WeChat movement outside of China. And I think that there’s a real opportunity to create that. You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so useful and so helpful to your daily life. And I think if we could achieve that, or even close to that with Twitter, it would be an immense success. Hopefully, that is — I really went on there. And I’m happy to elaborate on any of those points,” said Musk at the time.

Back in April, Musk merged Twitter Inc. into X Corp., a subsidiary of X Holdings Corp. registered in Nevada.

The Twitter iOS app now shows its developer as X Corp., while the change first occurred for the Android Twitter app in May.

What do you think about Twitter’s brand disappearing and turning into X?

