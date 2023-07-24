Apple Reportedly Seeking Bezel-Free OLED iPhone Displays

According to a report by The Elec, Apple has approached Samsung and LG Display to develop “bezelless” OLED display panels for upcoming iPhone models (via MacRumors).

Unlike some rival brands that have adopted curved displays with ultra-slim bezels, Apple aims to maintain the current design of the ‌iPhone‌ while implementing these new OLED display panels.

The company is reportedly cautious about curved displays due to concerns about optical distortion and durability.

Apple’s motivation for pursuing bezelless displays lies in unlocking several advancements in technology. These displays are expected to facilitate improved thin film encapsulation (TFE) and under-panel camera (UPC) technology.

Additionally, they will provide more space for essential components such as antennas, while also reducing interference.

All of these enhancements are only feasible with a flat display, which is why Apple prefers to retain its current design. According to speculations, Apple plans to introduce a bezelless OLED display iPhone in 2025.

With the ‘iPhone 17 Pro,’ Apple is also rumoured to introduce under-display Face ID technology, along with a hole-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera.

Moreover, the 2025 Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be the first device to showcase Apple’s custom microLED display, with subsequent reports hinting at a similar technology for the ‌iPhone‌ in the years to come.

Apple has ambitious plans to reduce the bezel size of the ‌iPhone‌ over time, ultimately leading to a completely bezel-free design.

The upcoming ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models are expected to boast the thinnest bezels ever seen in a smartphone, measuring just 1.55mm.