Apple Stores to Begin Offering Home Delivery Option in August

Apple Stores is reportedly set to support home delivery options starting next month. Soon, customers entering a brick-and-mortar retail location will be able to have their devices shipped to their homes.

Word comes by way of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. In his most recent Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple retail employees will soon have access to a home shipping option while completing EasyPay Online Ordering purchases.

This will be the first time Apple Store retail employees are able to support delivery shipment via EasyPay for customers. Currently, if a customer wishes to have a device shipped at home from an Apple Store, staff can only assist the customer in making a purchase from the Apple website.

This could become an excellent way for a customer to purchase a larger device such as an iMac and not have to carry it out of the store. In the event the customer may not be physically able to carry the device with them or may not have the means of bringing it home, the new delivery option ensures a purchase can still be made. Additionally, this can be a chance for an Apple Store employee to complete a purchase even if the device is currently out of stock.

Gurman believes that by introducing the new EasyPay option, Apple’s retail locations may be able to reduce its physical stock requirements in future stores. If more customers are willing to complete a purchase and have a device shipped to them even if it’s out of stock, this new option may avoid customers from leaving the store empty-handed and going elsewhere.

Moreover, Gurman believes this could make for a great option next year when Vision Pro is released. Given that the device is on the larger side and may face supply hurdles, giving customers the option of purchasing and having it delivered could benefit Apple.

The new EasyPay Online Ordering option is said to be rolling out early next month.