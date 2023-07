You Can Now Download iOS 16.6 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS 16.6 for iPhone and more today, alongside updates for macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Here’s what’s available for download right now:

iOS 16.6 (20G75)

iPadOS 16.6 (20G75)

macOS 13.5 (22G74)

watchOS 9.6 (20U73)

tvOS 16.6 (20M73)

iOS 15.7.8 (19H364)

iPadOS 15.7.8 (19H364)

You’ll noticed 15.7.8 is also available for older iPhone and iPad devices.

Apple says iOS 16.6 has “important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Check out the direct downloads below for iOS 16.6 and more: