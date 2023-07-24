TikTok Debuts Text Posts to Compete with Instagram Stories

TikTok is stepping up to empower its creators with a new ‘Text Posts’ feature, which directly competes with Instagram Stories and allows users to express themselves through written content.

The introduction of Text Posts broadens the range of options for content creation on TikTok. Creators can now share their thoughts, stories, poems, lyrics, and other written expressions with their followers.

TikTok has always offered a variety of content formats, including LIVE videos, photos, Duets, and Stitch. Now, creators have yet another powerful tool at their disposal, making it easier than ever to share their ideas.

Creating a TikTok Text Post is a straightforward process. When accessing the Camera page, users can choose from three options: photo, video, and text.

By selecting “text,” creators are directed to the text creation page, where they can type out their content. The Post page offers familiar options for customization, allowing creators to add Sound, tag a location, enable comments, and allow Duets, among other features.

These enhancements ensure that Text Post are just as dynamic and interactive as any video or photo post on the platform.

Text Posts on TikTok come equipped with the following features:

Stickers: Enhance your text by selecting stickers that relate to your content and add some pizazz to your post.

Tags and Hashtags: Just like in video or photo posts, you can tag other accounts, as well as add hashtags that relate to relevant topics or trends.

Background colours: Choose from a variety of background colors to make your text pop.

Adding Sound: Sounds are core to the TikTok experience, which is why we've incorporated them into text posts. You'll be able to add tunes that readers can groove to as they peruse your writing.

Similar to video or photo posts, users can save their drafts and store them with other unpublished posts for later editing or discard them entirely.