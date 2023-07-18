TikTok Rolls Out Passkeys Support on iOS Devices

In a step towards improved cybersecurity, TikTok has unveiled a new passkeys feature for iOS devices, offering users a swifter and safer way to sign into their accounts using Face or Touch ID.

Alongside this development, TikTok has also joined the FIDO Alliance, an industry organization devoted to the development of authentication standards aiming to decrease the dependence on traditional passwords.

Passkeys are designed to replace passwords by verifying a user’s identity through encrypted biometric authentication methods on the user’s device. Importantly, all biometric authentication data remains exclusively on the user’s device, inaccessible to third-party apps including TikTok.

The passkey authentication process utilizes public-private key cryptography techniques. To sign in, users establish the key pairing by confirming their identity via their Apple Face or Touch ID.

The introduction of passkeys seeks to streamline the login process and boost account security. As there is no conventional “password” to be lost, forgotten, or used across different accounts, passkeys significantly reduce the likelihood of account compromise.

Furthermore, passkeys offer resistance against phishing, a major concern identified in the 2022 Internet Crime Report by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Since its foundation in 2013, the FIDO Alliance has dedicated itself to fostering authentication standards that diminish global dependence on passwords. TikTok, in joining the ranks of the FIDO Alliance, becomes a part of hundreds of global tech leaders who have united to support the organization’s mission, including the likes of Apple and Google.

As alliance members, TikTok will participate in shaping the development of FIDO specifications, determining best practices for the deployment of FIDO Authentication, and promoting global awareness of the Alliance and its objectives.

“We are thrilled to join the FIDO Alliance as we begin to introduce passkeys for login, working with industry leaders to amplify secure passwordless technologies,” said TikTok Head of Global Security, Kim Albarella, in a statement.

The passkeys feature will initially be launched on TikTok for iOS in specific regions, starting with Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America this month. So far, this feature is not in Canada or the USA yet. TikTok plans to expand the service to other regions and operating systems over time.