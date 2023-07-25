Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball Schedule: August 2023

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the schedule for “Friday Night Baseball” in August 2023, which will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

The games will be called each week by a team of experienced commentators, including Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker. Former MLB umpires Brian Gorman and Dale Scott will also join to provide insights into rules and calls.

The studio show hosting duties for “Friday Night Baseball” will be handled by Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos, with former MLB players Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce serving as analysts. They will be joined by baseball journalist Russell Dorsey and betting analyst Claudia Bellofatto.

In addition to the games, Apple TV+ subscribers will have access to a range of MLB-related content, including the MLB Big Inning show, Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Additional MLB programming will also be available for free in the Apple TV app.

The games will be available exclusively on Apple TV+ to its subscribers throughout the regular season. Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 25 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions.

Note that August 11 and August 18 games will feature the Toronto Blue Jays.

The August 2023 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+ is as follows:

Friday, August 4 Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m. ET Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 11 Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 p.m. ET Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, August 18 Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 25 Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners, 10 p.m. ET



Apple TV+ is available for $8.99 per month in Canada with a 7-day free trial. For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new Apple device can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.