Apple Friday Night Baseball Schedule: July 2023

Apple has released its Major League Baseball (MLB) schedule for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+ for July 2023.

“‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+ continues to bring fans closer to the game they love each week,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement on Thursday. “We’re looking forward to the second half of the regular season and presenting more marquee games for Apple TV+ subscribers each week.”

For Apple TV+ subscribers, they get free access to Friday Night Baseball. Canadians should note down July 28 on their calendars, as the Toronto Blue Jays will be airing on Friday night, taking on the L.A. Angels.

July 2023 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, July 7

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 14

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 7 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 21

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 28

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 p.m. ET

Apple TV+ costs $8.99 CAD per month–click here to sign up.