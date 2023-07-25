Apple TV 4K on Sale for 39% Off, Save $90

Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) from 2021 with the new Siri Remote, has been slashed yet again. If you missed out on the Prime Day sale (at $90!), here’s your second chance to get one of the best streamers on discount.

Amazon.ca has the Apple TV 4K down to $139, saving you $90, or 39% off. This price drop took place on Tuesday and likely won’t be around forever.

This Apple TV 4K has Dolby Atmos technology, which ensures immersive, room-filling sound, enhancing your audio experience. The A12 Bionic chip provides a significant boost to audio, video, and graphics, resulting in an elevated gaming and app experience.

The device supports 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision, delivering fluid, crisp video. In addition to Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+, the device also offers the latest hits from platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. With Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music, there are more ways to enjoy your TV.

The new Siri Remote comes with a touch-enabled clickpad for easy navigation. The device supports private listening with up to two sets of AirPods. You can use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV. Furthermore, you can get a live view of your HomeKit-enabled cameras and control your smart home accessories right from your TV.

Click here to jump on this Apple TV 4K while it’s still on sale—it likely won’t last long.