ChatGPT for Android Download Now Available, Not in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

chatgpt android download

If you’ve been waiting for ChatGPT for Android, it’s now available in the Google Play Store, but not yet in Canada.

According to OpenAI on Tuesday, ChatGPT for Android has launched in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. But no mention of Canada yet. “We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week,” says OpenAI. The company announced pre-orders of the Android app last week.

Last week, OpenAI debuted Custom instructions for ChatGPT. “This feature lets you give ChatGPT any custom requests or context which you’d like applied to every conversation. Custom instructions are currently available to Plus users, and we plan to roll out to all users soon,” said the company.

The iOS version of ChatGPT is available in Canada (back in May) so it’s likely this will similarly debut here for Android.

Other articles in the category: News

Manitoba Invests in Starlink for First Nations Connectivity

In a major leap towards better connectivity for remote First Nations communities, the province of Manitoba has committed $100,000 CAD in support of SpaceX’s Starlink technology, according to an announcement made by Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen on Tuesday, reports Tesla North. The funds, sourced from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund (CPF), will foster a collaborative...
John Quintet
3 mins ago

Threads ‘Following’ Tab is Now Available

Meta’s Threads has started to roll out a highly-requested ‘Following’ tab, allowing users of the new text-based social network to only see content from people and companies they follow. Prior to this, Threads would only show users content generated by its algorithm. But now, there’s a ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tab at the of the...
Gary Ng
18 mins ago

Roku Unveils New Content Discovery Features for Canadians

Roku today announced the launch of three new features and an enhanced Streaming Store experience aimed at improving content discovery for Canadian consumers. These updates will be rolled out in the upcoming months and will be accessible on Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. 'What to Watch', a new addition to the Home Screen Menu,...
John Quintet
51 mins ago