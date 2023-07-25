ChatGPT for Android Download Now Available, Not in Canada

If you’ve been waiting for ChatGPT for Android, it’s now available in the Google Play Store, but not yet in Canada.

According to OpenAI on Tuesday, ChatGPT for Android has launched in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. But no mention of Canada yet. “We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week,” says OpenAI. The company announced pre-orders of the Android app last week.

Last week, OpenAI debuted Custom instructions for ChatGPT. “This feature lets you give ChatGPT any custom requests or context which you’d like applied to every conversation. Custom instructions are currently available to Plus users, and we plan to roll out to all users soon,” said the company.

The iOS version of ChatGPT is available in Canada (back in May) so it’s likely this will similarly debut here for Android.