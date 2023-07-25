Crave with Ads Tiers Now Available from $9.99/month

Bell Media’s Crave announced today the introduction of new ad-supported plan options to its direct-to-consumer subscription offering.

Consumers can choose between Crave Basic with Ads for $9.99/month, Crave Standard with Ads for $14.99/month, and the ad-free option, Crave Premium Ad-Free, available at $19.99/month. The company teased back in June new ad-supported tiers were coming.

All Crave plans will have premium content in both English and French. This includes HBO and Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, blockbuster movies, and an ever-expanding collection of award-winning Crave Originals like CANADA’S DRAG RACE, LETTERKENNY, SHORESY, LITTLE BIRD, and the true-crime docuseries BILLIONAIRE MURDERS.

Coinciding with the launch of Crave’s new ad-supported tiers, Bell Media has secured advertising partners including the likes of Virgin Plus (owned by Bell), adidas Canada, Canadian Tire, Food Basics, Google Canada, Hyundai Auto Canada, Maybelline New York: Falsies Surreal, McDonald’s Canada, Ontario Racing Unfiltered, and Royal Bank of Canada.

The Crave Basic with Ads plan, priced at $9.99/month, allows 1 concurrent stream, supports unlimited devices, and offers video quality of 720p. It supports casting with Chromecast but does not support casting with AirPlay, live streaming, or downloading content.

The Crave Standard with Ads plan, priced at $14.99/month, offers more features than the Basic plan. It allows 4 concurrent streams, supports unlimited devices, and provides the best video quality of up to 4K. Like the Basic plan, it also supports casting with Chromecast but does not support casting with AirPlay, live streaming, or content downloads.

The Crave Premium Ad-Free plan, priced at $19.99/month, offers the most comprehensive features. It allows 4 concurrent streams, supports unlimited devices, and provides the best video quality of up to 4K. In addition to Chromecast support, this plan also supports casting with AirPlay. Furthermore, it is the only plan to offer live streaming and content downloading options. This plan is ad-free, unlike the other two plans where ads, 15 or 30 seconds in length, will run before and during some episodes and films.

STARZ continues to be an ad-free service, available as a separate add-on through participating service providers and directly to consumers.

Click here to see what’s new on Crave for August 2023. Who’s jumping on Crave with ads tiers?