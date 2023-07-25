Twitter Blue Users Can Now Download Videos on iOS

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

twitter hero 2023

Twitter Blue (…err…X Blue?) subscribers on X can now download certain videos on the platform, starting first on iOS.

X updated its website today to note that you can now “download videos on Twitter Blue”, starting on July 25, 2023, as spotted by Aaron @aaronp613. According to the social network, the feature is launching first on iOS, and soon Android and the Web will “follow shortly.”

Videos uploaded to Twitter will be available for download by verified users unless you opt-out. You can do this by disabling the ‘Allow video to be downloaded’ option on your video while composing your tweet. Note that videos posted before July 25, 2023, will not be downloadable.

Accounts owned by users under the age of 18 have the video download setting automatically set to ‘Off’, and this setting cannot be altered.

While Twitter users cannot directly share your videos to third-party platforms if downloads are disabled, they can share a link to your tweet. For added control over who can view your tweets and videos, users can modify their privacy settings.

To download a video, navigate to the video you want to download, click on the three-dot icon in the top right corner, and select ‘Download video.’ Here’s how it will work:

To opt-out of allowing your video to be downloadable, after uploading a video to your tweet, tap ‘Edit’ in the bottom right of your video and tap ‘Settings.’ You can then toggle the ‘Allow video to be downloaded’ setting on or off. Remember, this setting cannot be altered later, and disabling downloads in the future would require deleting the tweet.

“If your Tweets are protected, only your followers can view your videos in your Tweets. Please note that your followers may download or re-share links to videos that you share in protected Tweets,” says the company’s website.

