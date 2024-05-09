New Sonos App Gets Slammed, Company Responds with ‘Courage’

Sonos launched downloads of its all new mobile app for iOS and Android on Tuesday (unfortunate timing given it was Apple’s iPad event; Google’s Pixel 8a was announced that day too) and so far, many owners are not happy with the all-new design.

Owners have slammed the Sonos app update on Reddit, citing how the app is missing critical features like before. One person made a satirical post responding to the flurry of hate, to say he lost his wife and kids because this app update is so bad (Lol).

Sonos has now given a statement to The Verge, saying it will be working to address concerns of owners. Chief product officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin borrowed a line from Apple to say it took “courage” to redesign the app (Apple exec Phil Schiller infamous said it took “courage” when the company ditched the headphone jack from the iPhone in 2019).

“Redesigning the Sonos app is an ambitious undertaking that represents just how seriously we are committed to invention and re-invention. It takes courage to rebuild a brand’s core product from the ground up, and to do so knowing it may require taking a few steps back to ultimately leap into the future,” said Sonos.

“We realize there are beloved features our listeners are eager to continue enjoying now. We are working diligently to reintroduce them in the coming months, alongside additional enhancements that will make for an even better app experience,” added the company’s statement to The Verge.

Some notable missing features in the latest Sonos app:

Sleep timer gone

Editable queue gone

Own music library not working for some

Android widget gone

Last.fm missing

Some are questioning why Sonos released the new app despite these missing features. The company is rumoured to be launching new Sonos ‘Ace’ headphones soon. Hopefully the app gets back some missing features.

We’ve been using the new Sonos app update since Tuesday and haven’t had any issues. It does take a couple of seconds to show after the first load, but after that, we are liking the new design as it’s much faster to control your music, which is our number one goal. Now if only there was support for Apple’s Dynamic Island on iPhone though…