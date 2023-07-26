New on Netflix Canada: August 2023

We’re one week away from August and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada, along with upcoming free Netflix Games. Highlights in August include Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, One Piece, and Heartstopper Season 2 heading our way.

Watch this video teaser below:

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2023 below:

August 1

Untold: Volume 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

47 Metres Down

The Angry Birds Movie

Coming to America

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Rush Hour

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11

The Sweetest Thing

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Two Weeks Notice

August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Scream (1996)

Soulcatcher (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

August 3

Head to Head (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — NETFLIX SERIES

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 8

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Untold: Johnny Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

Zombieverse (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 10

Jagun Jagun

The Lost City

Marry My Dead Body (TW) — NETFLIX FILM

The Matrix Resurrections

Mech Cadets — NETFLIX FAMILY

Painkiller — NETFLIX SERIES

August 11

Down for Love (NZ) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heart of Stone — NETFLIX FILM

August 12

Behind Your Touch (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15

Jared Freid: 37 and Single — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Mummy

Untold: Hall of Shame — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

August 16

At Home With The Furys (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Chosen One (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

DEPP V HEARD (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Upshaws: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man — NETFLIX FILM

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Mask Girl (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Monkey King — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 22

LIGHTHOUSE (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Swamp Kings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

August 23

The Big Short

Destined with You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Squared Love Everlasting (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Who is Erin Carter? (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 25

Compulsion

Killer Book Club — NETFLIX FILM

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — NETFLIX FILM

August 30

The Departed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

August 31

Choose Love — NETFLIX FILM

Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

One Piece — NETFLIX SERIES

LAST CALL

Leaving 8/9/23

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Love Actually

She’s the Man

Leaving 8/19/23

22 Jump Street

Leaving 8/24/23