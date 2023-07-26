New on Netflix Canada: August 2023

We’re one week away from August and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada, along with upcoming free Netflix Games. Highlights in August include Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, One Piece, and Heartstopper Season 2 heading our way.

Watch this video teaser below:

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2023 below:

August 1

  • Untold: Volume 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
  • Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • 47 Metres Down
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • Coming to America
  • No Strings Attached
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Rush Hour
  • The Smurfs
  • The Smurfs 2
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • Two Weeks Notice

August 2

  • Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Scream (1996)
  • Soulcatcher (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

August 3

  • Head to Head (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

August 4

  • The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 7

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 8

  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Untold: Johnny Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
  • Zombieverse (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 9

  • Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 10

  • Jagun Jagun
  • The Lost City
  • Marry My Dead Body (TW) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Matrix Resurrections
  • Mech Cadets — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Painkiller — NETFLIX SERIES

August 11

  • Down for Love (NZ) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Heart of Stone — NETFLIX FILM

August 12

  • Behind Your Touch (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15

  • Jared Freid: 37 and Single — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • The Mummy
  • Untold: Hall of Shame — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

August 16

  • At Home With The Furys (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Chosen One (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • DEPP V HEARD (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 17

  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • The Upshaws: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 18

  • 10 Days of a Bad Man — NETFLIX FILM
  • Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Mask Girl (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Monkey King — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 22

  • LIGHTHOUSE (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Untold: Swamp Kings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

August 23

  • The Big Short
  • Destined with You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Squared Love Everlasting (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 24

  • Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Who is Erin Carter? (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 25

  • Compulsion
  • Killer Book Club — NETFLIX FILM
  • You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — NETFLIX FILM

August 30

  • The Departed
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

August 31

  • Choose Love — NETFLIX FILM
  • Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • One Piece — NETFLIX SERIES

LAST CALL

Leaving 8/9/23

  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Love Actually
  • She’s the Man

Leaving 8/19/23

  • 22 Jump Street

Leaving 8/24/23

  • Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

