New on Netflix Canada: August 2023

We’re one week away from August and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada, along with upcoming free Netflix Games. Highlights in August include Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, One Piece, and Heartstopper Season 2 heading our way.
Watch this video teaser below:
Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2023 below:
August 1
Untold: Volume 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
47 Metres Down
The Angry Birds Movie
Coming to America
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Rush Hour
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11
The Sweetest Thing
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Two Weeks Notice
August 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Scream (1996)
Soulcatcher (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
August 3
Head to Head (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
August 4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — NETFLIX SERIES
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
August 7
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 8
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Untold: Johnny Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Zombieverse (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
August 9
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 10
Jagun Jagun
The Lost City
Marry My Dead Body (TW) — NETFLIX FILM
The Matrix Resurrections
Mech Cadets — NETFLIX FAMILY
Painkiller — NETFLIX SERIES
August 11
Down for Love (NZ) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heart of Stone — NETFLIX FILM
August 12
Behind Your Touch (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
August 15
Jared Freid: 37 and Single — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Mummy
Untold: Hall of Shame — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
August 16
At Home With The Furys (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Chosen One (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
DEPP V HEARD (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Upshaws: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 18
10 Days of a Bad Man — NETFLIX FILM
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Mask Girl (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Monkey King — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 22
LIGHTHOUSE (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Swamp Kings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
August 23
The Big Short
Destined with You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Squared Love Everlasting (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 24
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Who is Erin Carter? (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
August 25
Compulsion
Killer Book Club — NETFLIX FILM
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — NETFLIX FILM
August 30
The Departed
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
