Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI Form Alliance to Promote Responsible AI

Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI have joined hands to establish the Frontier Model Forum, a pioneering industry body dedicated to ensuring the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models.

The collaboration aims to leverage the technical expertise and knowledge of its member companies to benefit the entire AI ecosystem.

The Frontier Model Forum will focus on advancing technical evaluations and benchmarks, as well as developing a public library of solutions to support industry best practices and standards.

The core objectives of the Forum are to promote responsible AI development, minimize risks, and enable independent and standardized evaluations of capabilities and safety.

Moreover, it aims to identify best practices for the responsible deployment of frontier AI models, aiding the public’s understanding of the technology’s nature, capabilities, limitations, and impact.

The Forum seeks to collaborate with policymakers, academics, civil society, and companies to share knowledge regarding trust and safety risks associated with frontier AI models.

Additionally, it aims to support the development of applications that address critical challenges, including climate change mitigation, early cancer detection, and cybersecurity.

Frontier models, as defined by the Forum, are large-scale machine-learning models that surpass the capabilities of existing advanced models and can perform a wide array of tasks.

Membership in the Frontier Model Forum is open to organizations that develop and deploy frontier models, demonstrate a strong commitment to frontier model safety, and are willing to contribute to the Forum’s efforts.

Over the coming months, the Frontier Model Forum plans to establish an Advisory Board representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives to guide its strategy and priorities.

The founding companies are also in the process of establishing key institutional arrangements, including a charter, governance, and funding, with a working group and executive board leading these efforts.