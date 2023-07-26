Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch 6 Series and Galaxy Tab S9 During Unpacked

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Watch 6 Series and Galaxy Tab S9 devices during its annual summer Unpacked event. The company’s keynote revealed the new wearable as well as the next tablet in Samsung’s long-running lineup.

Although Samsung headlined the keynote with the reveal of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the company still took time to detail the Galaxy Watch 6 Series and Tab S9.

Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung is launching its Galaxy Watch 6 Series with the new Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. The new wearables are available to preorder now.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is launching in both a 40mm and 44mm model. Each variant features a Sapphire Crystal display. Samsung claims the display is scratch-resistant and very durable. This is a similar feature used on the Galaxy Watch 5. Additional features include a gyro sensor, light sensor, temperature sensor and heart rate monitor.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is certified to be 5ATM and IP68. This is similar to Galaxy Watch 5, supporting dust and water resistance of up to 50 meters.

Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung’s new Tab S9 is launching with three variants. Included in the new series, users can choose from the entry-level Tab S9, the Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series offers a variety of displays ranging from 11 to 12.4 and 14.6 inches. Each model features an AMOLED display capable of supporting up to 120Hz refresh rates. Dimensions vary per model. The base model is 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm while the Tab S9 Ultra is 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm.

The standard Tab S9 starts with 8GB of RAM but is available with 12GB of RAM, which is the only option for Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra. All three options a powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Storage options range from 128GB to 1TB, depending on the model.

All three models feature a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. However, the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra also support an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Similarly, Samsung includes a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. Though, the Tab S9 Ultra also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Samsung’s latest tablet series launches in Beige and Graphite colour options. The entry-level Tab S9 is available starting at $1,099.99. The Tab S9+ is purchasable starting at $1,349.99 while the Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,599.99.