Uber Driver App Now Compatible with Apple CarPlay

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Uber has announced a significant upgrade to its driver app, making it compatible with Apple CarPlay. This new feature, effective today, allows all Uber drivers using an iPhone to operate the Uber driver app directly from their vehicle’s dashboard. Previously, Uber was testing the CarPlay version in beta but now it’s widely available.

This integration means that drivers can now view demand heatmaps, accept trips, and access navigation directly from their car’s dashboard screen. The move is aimed at enhancing the comfort and convenience for drivers, aligning with Uber’s goal to be the world’s leading platform for flexible work.

Earlier in May, Uber expanded its CarPlay support to Canada, as reported by iPhone in Canada. This latest update marks a continuation of Uber’s efforts to streamline its services for drivers, making their experience more user-friendly and efficient, said a company spokesperson in an email on Wednesday morning.

Here’s a video of the Uber driver app and CarPlay in action from The Rideshare Guy:

You can see the included screenshot from Uber showing CarPlay in action above. All iOS apps should support CarPlay as the integration in the car is so seamless. This will make it easier for Uber drivers to use the latter’s app and not have to rely on their iPhone as much while taking trips.

Last month, Uber finally launched in numerous cities in B.C., specifically Victoria (FINALLY!), Chilliwack and Kelowna.

